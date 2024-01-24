© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana isn't doing enough to prevent tobacco use, American Lung Association says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:11 AM MST
Woman holding a cigarette.
iStock

Montana isn’t doing enough to curb tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association’s annual report card grades states and the federal government in five areas.

Montana received an F for putting about 6% of tobacco taxes and settlement funds toward tobacco prevention programs. Nearly half of the tax goes to other programs in the state health department, such as Medicaid. The association also gave Fs for the state’s $1.70 tobacco tax and for the state not banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The state received As and Bs for access to quit services and smoke free workplace laws.

The rate of high school students in the state who use tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is a little over double the national rate at 27%. Middle schoolers use tobacco at about half the national rate. Montana’s adult smoking rate is slightly higher than the national average.

Widlfire smoke fills the sky in Seeley Lake August 7, 2017.
New program aims to help to protect Montanans from wildfire smoke
Montana will soon launch a program to better protect residents from wildfire smoke.
Tags
Montana News American Lung AssociationHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information