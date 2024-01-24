Montana isn't doing enough to prevent tobacco use, American Lung Association says

Montana isn’t doing enough to curb tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association’s annual report card grades states and the federal government in five areas.

Montana received an F for putting about 6% of tobacco taxes and settlement funds toward tobacco prevention programs. Nearly half of the tax goes to other programs in the state health department, such as Medicaid. The association also gave Fs for the state’s $1.70 tobacco tax and for the state not banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The state received As and Bs for access to quit services and smoke free workplace laws.

The rate of high school students in the state who use tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is a little over double the national rate at 27%. Middle schoolers use tobacco at about half the national rate. Montana’s adult smoking rate is slightly higher than the national average.