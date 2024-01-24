© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

New program aims to help to protect Montanans from wildfire smoke

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 24, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST
Widlfire smoke fills the sky in Seeley Lake August 7, 2017.
Eric Whitney
/
Montana Public Radio
Widlfire smoke fills the sky in Seeley Lake August 7, 2017.

Montana will soon launch a program to better protect residents from wildfire smoke.

The state will receive a little more than $600,000 in federal funding to help Montanans better prepare for wildfire smoke.

Small particles in wildfire smoke are known to cause a myriad of respiratory health issues.

The state health department plans to launch a pilot program that will designate buildings as “clean air shelters.” That program will start in six communities statewide.

The state will train building managers on HVAC maintenance that can improve indoor air quality.

The state will also launch a campaign to educate the public about the risks of wildfire smoke.
Tags
Montana News Montana Department of Public Health and Human ServiceswildfireHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information