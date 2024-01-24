New program aims to help to protect Montanans from wildfire smoke

Montana will soon launch a program to better protect residents from wildfire smoke.

The state will receive a little more than $600,000 in federal funding to help Montanans better prepare for wildfire smoke.

Small particles in wildfire smoke are known to cause a myriad of respiratory health issues.

The state health department plans to launch a pilot program that will designate buildings as “clean air shelters.” That program will start in six communities statewide.

The state will train building managers on HVAC maintenance that can improve indoor air quality.

The state will also launch a campaign to educate the public about the risks of wildfire smoke.