The Public Service Commission selects its new executive director

The commission that regulates utilities in Montana has a new executive director. The Public Service Commission selected David Sanders for the role.

The commission is made up of five elected commissioners. The executive director position was created after a 2021 legislative audit found the commission was falling short in administrative matters.

Former legislator Brad Tschida was the previous holder of the position. He stepped down in September.

Announcing the new hire, the commission said Sanders held previous positions in the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. House of Representatives.