Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Judge rules PSC election maps are constitutional, despite favoring Republicans

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:16 PM MST

A judge has found the election district map for state utility regulators to be constitutional, despite being drawn in a way that favors Republican candidates.

The Public Service Commissioners are elected from five districts across Montana. The map that determines those districts was re-drawn by lawmakers in 2023. It divided major cities across the state into different districts, and was found by an expert during trial to have been drawn in a way that favored Republican candidates.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott ruled Monday that although the maps show a partisan advantage, that was not lawmakers’ intent. In his decision Abbott said the plaintiffs failed to show that lawmakers' drew the map to ensure a disadvantage to Democratic candidates. Abbott’s decision was informed by a 12-person jury that heard arguments from both sides in a December trial.

The maps were used in the most recent PSC election this past fall, where three Republican candidates won their races, and will hold for the next PSC election.
Montana News Montana Public Service CommissionChristopher Abbott
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

