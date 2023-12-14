© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Briefs: hunting regulations meeting; wildlife crossings funding

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin,
Aaron Bolton
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST
A bighorn sheep lies in the snow just south of Ennis, Montana.
Corin Cates-Carney
A bighorn sheep lies in the snow just south of Ennis, Montana.

Montana's Fish and Wildlife Commission meets to pass hunting regulations
Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin

Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission meets this week to pass hunting regulations for big game species and to finalize rule changes in anticipation of a grizzly bear delisting.

The commission will vote on hunting seasons and regulations for many popular big game species including deer, elk, antelope, moose, mountain goat and bighorn sheep. The regulations will then be in place for the next two years.

This is the first meeting where commissioners are following all of a court approved settlement to improve transparency following their admission of violating public process earlier this fall.

Commissioners have proposed over a dozen changes to Fish, Wildlife and Parks regulations. Publicly disclosed commissioner emails show some amendments were written by industry groups. Several proposals align with management goals to reduce regional elk populations and address mule deer declines in Eastern Montana.

In addition to season-setting, the meeting will also include a final vote on hotly contested legislative guidelines for lethal grizzly bear management.

$9 million will go towards improving the number of wildlife crossings
Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and the state will receive about $9 million to bolster the number of wildlife crossings.

The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s wildlife crossing pilot program.

The CSKT will use funding to build a wildlife overpass across Highway 93. The overpass will be within the Ninepipe National Wildlife Management Area near St. Ignatius.

The state will study possible locations for needed wildlife crossings along I-90 between Missoula and Garrison.

The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, especially for protected species like grizzly bears. Crossings can also bolster connectivity for grizzlies as they typically avoid roads.
Tags
Montana News Montana Fish and Wildlife CommissionMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksConfederated Salish and Kootenai TribesU.S. Department of TransportationHighway 93Ninepipe Wildlife RefugeI-90Environment
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information