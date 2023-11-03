© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Atlantic Richfield considers dumping contaminated soil into the Berkeley Pit

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT
Atlantic Richfield’s Butte headquarters, located just beneath the Kelley mine yard. AR is exploring sites for a new waste repository, including the Kelley yard and the Berkeley Pit.
John Hooks
Atlantic Richfield’s Butte headquarters, located just beneath the Kelley mine yard. AR is exploring sites for a new waste repository, including the Kelley yard and the Berkeley Pit.

Officials with Atlantic Richfield and Butte-Silver Bow need to find an acceptable location to safely store the thousands of tons of contaminated soil set to be removed from the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area.

Atlantic Richfield has been eyeing a site within the former Kelley mine yard. That site’s proximity to the historic site of the Dublin Gulch neighborhood has proven controversial in the community.

At a public meeting last month, citizens suggested another idea: dumping the waste into the iconic, toxic waters of Butte’s Berkeley Pit. Josh Bryson, Atlantic Richfield’s project manager for the site, says the company is exploring the possibility.

"It’s an opportunity and we think it’s most likely feasible."

Bryson says the company will have to determine how the waste might affect the chemistry of the pit, regulatory frameworks, and how to push the waste into the water safely, without risking anyone falling in. The idea has the support of Montana Resources, which owns the property.

Another site will still be required for waste that cannot go to the pit. But Bryson said Atlantic Richfield is committed to preserving the Dublin Gulch area.

Separately, EPA has ordered AR to investigate the source of seeps — likely contaminated with heavy metals — that appeared outside the Clark Tailings waste dump in 2019. The Clark Tailings dump was filled and covered with a recreation complex in the early 2000s.

Bryson said Atlantic Richfield’s investigation into the source of seepage coming from the Clark Tailings dump will wrap up this month.

Richest Hill
If you don’t know Butte Montana, you might have heard it’s one of the biggest toxic messes in the country. But now the “Mining City” is on the verge of sealing a deal that could clean it up once and for all. So how did we get here? What comes after Superfund? And who gets to decide?
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentBerkely PitAtlantic RichfieldSuperfundJosh BrysonSilver Bow CreekButte Montana
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information