© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Wildlife officials find invasive snails in Silver Bow Creek

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM MDT
A group of mudsnails of all growth sizes from juvenile to adults, compared to an American 10 cent coin, which is 18 mm in diameter. Dozens of snails can fit on the face of a dime.
USGS
A group of mudsnails of all growth sizes from juvenile to adults, compared to an American 10 cent coin, which is 18 mm in diameter.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has announced the discovery of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails in Silver Bow Creek.

The department says that two dead snails were found last week near Warm Springs. More extensive surveys will begin as the weather gets warmer. The snails were first discovered in Montana on the Madison River in 1995. This is the first detection on the Upper Clark Fork Watershed.

The snails are small, 4-6 millimeters long, and vary from dark brown to gray.

Fish Wildlife and Parks said the animals detected were most likely transported from another body of water on an angler’s wading gear. The department encourages all recreationalists to clean, drain, and dry all equipment to help minimize spread.

Wildlife officials say that once a snail population is established, they are hard, if not impossible to eradicate.

SubSurface: Resisting Montana's Underwater Invaders
SubSurface
A microscopic alien showed up in water samples from the Tiber Reservoir, opening the door to a wide range of potentially devastating impacts for Montana's fisheries, outdoor enthusiasts and industries. What happens if Montana fails to stop the coming invasion of zebra and quagga mussels threatening the state's water bodies?

Tags
Montana News EnvironmentSilver Bow CreekNew Zealand mudsnail
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks