Wildlife officials find invasive snails in Silver Bow Creek

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has announced the discovery of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails in Silver Bow Creek.

The department says that two dead snails were found last week near Warm Springs. More extensive surveys will begin as the weather gets warmer. The snails were first discovered in Montana on the Madison River in 1995. This is the first detection on the Upper Clark Fork Watershed.

The snails are small, 4-6 millimeters long, and vary from dark brown to gray .

Fish Wildlife and Parks said the animals detected were most likely transported from another body of water on an angler’s wading gear. The department encourages all recreationalists to clean, drain, and dry all equipment to help minimize spread.

Wildlife officials say that once a snail population is established, they are hard, if not impossible to eradicate.