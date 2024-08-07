© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Butte hits new milestone in Superfund cleanup along Silver Bow Creek

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:19 PM MDT
This section of Silver Bow Creek that runs through Slag Canyon in Butte will be rerouted in EPA's "proposed plan" for changes to the 2006 Record of Decision.
Nora Saks
/
Montana Public Radio

Butte’s Superfund cleanup entered a new phase Tuesday. Contractors for Atlantic Richfield officially started moving dirt to address historical mining contamination along Silver Bow Creek.

Construction crews started building an access road to the Grove Gulch project site, along the Silver Bow Creek Corridor in central Butte. It’s a small start, but one that officials say marks a new milestone in Butte’s cleanup. J.P. Gallagher is Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow.

“It’s incredibly important for our community, for them to see dirt moving and these projects starting to move forward. It’s a great day for Butte,” Gallagher said.

Cleanup on the Butte Hill has been ongoing for decades, but a large complex of sites along Silver Bow Creek have sat idle while officials negotiated and designed plans.

Grove Gulch is the first project in the complex to begin construction work. Cleanup in Butte is designed and paid for by Atlantic Richfield in consultation with state and local environmental officials. All work must be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Josh Bryson, project manager for AR, said this stage represents the culmination of years of work.

“After sixteen years of negotiations and four years of design work, investigation work, it’s time. And I think it’s a crescendo to a massive effort by a lot of people that have put work into this,” Bryson said.

AR expects to finish work at Grove Gulch this winter. The company is finalizing designs for the rest of the Silver Bow Creek Corridor, and hopes to start work on those sites next spring.
Tags
Montana News Atlantic RichfieldSilver Bow CreekSuperfundButte Montana
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information