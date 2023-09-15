© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Democrat Ryan Busse joins the race for Montana governor

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:26 AM MDT
Ryan Busse
Courtesy of the Busse campaign.
Ryan Busse

A Democrat from Kalispell has jumped into the 2024 race to be Montana’s next governor. Ryan Busse is a former firearms executive who got national attention for his book that’s critical of the gun industry. He’s also been an outspoken critic of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The Associated Press first reported the launch of Busse’s campaign early Thursday morning. The campaign quickly released a promotional video where Busse describes himself as a ranch kid, hunter, fisherman and a proud Democrat. He rebukes Gianforte’s tax policies, anti-abortion stance and approach to public education.

Two of Busse’s sons were among 16 youth plaintiffs who sued the state over inaction in addressing climate change. The plaintiffs won after a two-week trial this summer.

Gov. Gianforte has not yet announced his plans for 2024, although he’s eligible for a second term. Kaitlin Price, a spokesperson for the governor, says he “remains focused on building upon what he committed to do and has proudly accomplished so far,” like cutting taxes, paying down the state’s debt and increasing teacher pay.

Rep. Tanner Smith, a Republican from Lakeside, announced his campaign for the office in June.

Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsRyan Busse
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information