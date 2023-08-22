Drought conditions have improved in much of Montana

Drought conditions over the past year have generally improved across much of Montana.

The state’s northwestern corner, however, is proving to be a stubborn exception.

According to the latest U.S Drought Monitor report , nearly half the state – mostly along Montana’s southern tier – is currently drought free.

However, severe drought is now expanding from northwest Montana east across the Hi-Line.

Members of the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee this week said that’s driving an increase in fire danger.

Although normal fire activity is predicted across the state, critical fire weather continued across western Montana Friday thanks to anticipated windy and dry conditions. While relief in the form of cooler temperatures and scattered showers is in the short term forecast, experts said elevated fire conditions could extend through September.

Members of the Governor’s Drought Advisory Committee said this summer’s heat and drought have also decreased stream flows while increasing shallow surface water temperatures. That’s led to implementation of various conservation measures such as fishing restrictions.

A moderate El Niño pattern is in place, suggesting Montana might have a warmer and drier than average fall and winter, but the long-term forecast is still uncertain.