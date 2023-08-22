© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Drought conditions have improved in much of Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM MDT
An Aug. 15, 2023 report from U.S. Drought Monitor that shows northwest Montana under severe drought conditions. While nearly half the state is drought free, drought conditions are expanding from the northwest east across the Hi-Line.
U.S. Drought Monitor
An Aug. 15, 2023 report from U.S. Drought Monitor that shows northwest Montana under severe drought conditions. While nearly half the state is drought free, drought conditions are expanding from the northwest east across the Hi-Line.

Drought conditions over the past year have generally improved across much of Montana.

The state’s northwestern corner, however, is proving to be a stubborn exception.

According to the latest U.S Drought Monitor report, nearly half the state – mostly along Montana’s southern tier – is currently drought free.

However, severe drought is now expanding from northwest Montana east across the Hi-Line.

Members of the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee this week said that’s driving an increase in fire danger.

Although normal fire activity is predicted across the state, critical fire weather continued across western Montana Friday thanks to anticipated windy and dry conditions. While relief in the form of cooler temperatures and scattered showers is in the short term forecast, experts said elevated fire conditions could extend through September.

Members of the Governor’s Drought Advisory Committee said this summer’s heat and drought have also decreased stream flows while increasing shallow surface water temperatures. That’s led to implementation of various conservation measures such as fishing restrictions.

A moderate El Niño pattern is in place, suggesting Montana might have a warmer and drier than average fall and winter, but the long-term forecast is still uncertain.

Tags
Montana News EnvironmentdroughtU.S. Drought MonitorDrought and Water Supply Advisory Committeeweather
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information