State auditor is investigating claims of wildfire insurance violations

Montana’s state auditor says some home insurance companies are failing to provide proper coverage for homeowners due to wildfires.

Montana State Auditor Troy Downing says there have been reports of insurance companies dropping homeowners’ insurance policies or declining to increase coverage in areas that aren’t considered at substantial wildfire risk. He says that violates state insurance code.

Downing says his office is investigating complaints from consumers that live within city limits of large cities such as Missoula and other areas he says aren’t at high risk for structure loss due to wildfires. He's encouraging homeowners to report similar instances to his office.