Montana politics, elections and legislative news

The Legislature adjourns

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 1, 2025 at 6:57 AM MDT

The 69th Montana Legislature adjourned Wednesday after passing a two-year, $16 billion budget and a proposal to restructure property taxes.

Both chambers voted to conclude their work on day 85 of the session. During that time, they considered more than 1,000 bills, conducted an ethics investigation and made plans for the interim.

Senate President Matt Regier led a deeply divided Republican caucus. Political sparring continued through the final vote on the floor. Regier said the GOP majority was hamstrung by the nine Republicans who sometimes voted with Democrats.

“I don’t believe the people will stand for another session where the Democrat minority leader and his caucus controls the Senate,” Regier said.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers said he’s proud of what his caucus accomplished.

“This session really demonstrated that when Democrats lead, Montanans win.”

Hardline conservatives say the budget is too big. It contains money Democrats advocated for for low-income health coverage, education programs and child care.

House Democrats added 10 seats to their voting block last election, and Minority Leader Katie Sullivan says it made a significant difference.

“Every step of the way, whether it’s been the budget, on schools, property taxes, Democrats have been here at the table representing everyday working Montanans and advocating for them.”

The House spearheaded an income tax cut and a restructure of property taxes to reduce homeowners’ costs. Republicans prioritized bills aimed at boosting business, loosening environmental regulations and limiting rights for transgender people.

Speaker of the House Brandon Ler commended the chamber on its work.

“We don’t always agree, but we debate with civility. We listened, and more often than not, we found a way forward together,” Ler said to the House.

It’s now up to Gov. Greg Gianforte which bills become law and which die.
Montana News Montana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
