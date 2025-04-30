© 2025 MTPR
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana.
Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Governor celebrates groundbreaking for new prison housing

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 30, 2025 at 7:30 AM MDT
Left to right, Anaconda Rep. John Fitzpatrick, Gov. Greg Gianforte, Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin, and Warden Jim Salmonsen pose at a groundbreaking ceremony for new state prison housing in Deer Lodge, MT on April 29, 2025. The state will spend $150 million to modernize inmate housing and add over a hundred beds.
John Hooks
Left to right, Anaconda Rep. John Fitzpatrick, Gov. Greg Gianforte, Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin, and Warden Jim Salmonsen pose at a groundbreaking ceremony for new state prison housing in Deer Lodge, MT on April 29, 2025. The state will spend $150 million to modernize inmate housing and add over a hundred beds.

In front of a backdrop of heavy machinery and low-security cell blocks, the governor and prison officials ceremonially broke ground on a new inmate housing project in Deer Lodge.

"It's time to grab the shovels and fling some dirt," Gianforte told the group. 

The housing units are part of more than $200 million in projects approved by lawmakers in 2023 to modernize prison facilities and expand capacity. Officials said the project would add over a hundred new beds at the prison.

Gianforte said prison overcrowding is an issue political leaders have overlooked for too long. He says it’s created backlogs in local jails and led the state to spend millions of dollars sending hundreds of inmates to private prisons in other states.

"After decades of previous administrations applying band-aids and just literally kicking the can down the road, we knew it was long overdue to upgrade these facilities," he said.

The Legislature and Gianforte are considering spending another $400 million to expand the state’s prison capacity. Lawmakers have already approved funding for a new women’s prison. Lawmakers are still debating funding for another expansion of the men’s prison.
