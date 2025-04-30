© 2025 MTPR
Missoula city council approves senior housing development

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 30, 2025 at 8:11 AM MDT

Missoula city councilors unanimously approved a plan to construct a 170-unit housing development on the northwest side of town for senior citizens.

John Fisher represented the Spokane-based Inland Group development company at the hearing. He told councilors the project would be exclusive to people over the age of 55 and would provide residents more affordable housing than an assisted living facility

"Most of our residents – actually 60% – are selling their first home and moving into our communities," Fisher said. "We're really looked at as that, kind of, first step into a retirement lifestyle."

Mike Nugent is a councilor and realtor in Missoula. He said seniors moving to the development could help free up family housing in other parts of town.

"Missoula has a subset of our population that is very overhoused," Nugent said. "We have people who have — empty nesters — and they, for whatever reason, don’t feel that there are options for them to downsize, which then creates a churn problem in our markets."

A lack of affordable housing options for seniors is a growing problem in Montana. According to state data, people over 65 are the fastest growing demographic in Montana, and around 40% of seniors report experiencing issues finding affordable housing. The company expects to start construction on the new development this summer.
Montana News HousingMike Nugent
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
