Missoula city council approves senior housing development

Missoula city councilors unanimously approved a plan to construct a 170-unit housing development on the northwest side of town for senior citizens.

John Fisher represented the Spokane-based Inland Group development company at the hearing. He told councilors the project would be exclusive to people over the age of 55 and would provide residents more affordable housing than an assisted living facility

"Most of our residents – actually 60% – are selling their first home and moving into our communities," Fisher said. "We're really looked at as that, kind of, first step into a retirement lifestyle."

Mike Nugent is a councilor and realtor in Missoula. He said seniors moving to the development could help free up family housing in other parts of town.

"Missoula has a subset of our population that is very overhoused," Nugent said. "We have people who have — empty nesters — and they, for whatever reason, don’t feel that there are options for them to downsize, which then creates a churn problem in our markets."