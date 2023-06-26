© 2023 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials say drinking water isn't threatened after train derailment in Stillwater County

Montana Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches,
Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM MDT
A June 24, 2023 train derailment into the Yellowstone River near Twin Bridges, MT has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, and damaged fiber optic cables.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
A June 24, 2023 train derailment into the Yellowstone River near Twin Bridges, MT has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, and damaged fiber optic cables.

Authorities say a lot of work remains after train cars containing asphalt, molten sulfur and metal derailed in Stillwater County Saturday morning and fell into the Yellowstone River.

The EPA says it received information from Montana Rail Link that the failure of the Twin Bridges Railroad bridge near Reed Point caused the derailment of a total 55 cars, 10 of which hit water.

Federal, state and local agencies are responding and say train contents that fell into the river are not water soluble and are not believed to be a threat to drinking water. Water quality sampling is being conducted, and preliminary results show that neither petroleum hydrocarbons nor sulfur are affecting water quality.

In a Monday afternoon press release, authorities say Montana Rail Link is working to find different traffic routes to avoid supply chain disruptions caused by the derailment.

Contractors, a crane and a dive crew are on site to assist with car removal and recovery.

Derailment damages fiber optic lines

A Sunday statement from Montana Rail Link says the derailment damaged a fiber line, and Sprint and contractors are working to repair it. According to Missoula County, some departments and phone lines are experiencing issues due to that damage.

Internet service provider Global Net said the cable provided internet service to many of its customers in Montana.

Missoula County is reporting service disruptions.

Missoula County Department of Emergency Services director Adriane Beck said the wreck partially damaged fiber cable hung on the collapsed railroad bridge in Stillwater County.

Beck said the service disruption is not impacting incoming 911 calls. However intermittent issues with outbound calls made from some landlines within the county are being reported.

County spokesperson Allison Franz said the cable connected various communications carriers together.

Officials said work is being done to restore full phone capacity, but there is no estimated time for when that work will be completed.

Kayla Desroches
Kayla Desroches reports for Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and stayed in the city for college, where she hosted a radio show that featured serialized dramas like the Shadow and Suspense. In her pathway to full employment, she interned at WNYC in New York City and KTOO in Juneau, Alaska. She then spent a few years on the island of Kodiak, Alaska, where she transitioned from reporter to news director before moving to Montana.
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
