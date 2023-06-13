Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road sees its earliest full opening since 2005

Glacier National Park opened Going-to-the-Sun Road for vehicles up to Logan Pass Tuesday, the earliest the road has fully opened since 2005.

Vehicle reservations are required for the road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park officials said that construction near West Glacier will cause traffic delays up to 30 minutes and are encouraging visitors to enter through the east entrance if possible.

Restrictions prohibiting bikes on certain areas of the road between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. go into effect Thursday.

Some trails near Logan Pass remain closed due to bear activity and snow conditions.