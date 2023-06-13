© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road sees its earliest full opening since 2005

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM MDT
The weeping wall on Glacier Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road.
David Restivo, NPS (PD)
/

Glacier National Park opened Going-to-the-Sun Road for vehicles up to Logan Pass Tuesday, the earliest the road has fully opened since 2005.

Vehicle reservations are required for the road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park officials said that construction near West Glacier will cause traffic delays up to 30 minutes and are encouraging visitors to enter through the east entrance if possible.

Restrictions prohibiting bikes on certain areas of the road between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. go into effect Thursday.

Some trails near Logan Pass remain closed due to bear activity and snow conditions.

Montana News Glacier National Park Going-to-the-Sun Road Logan Pass
