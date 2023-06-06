© 2023 MTPR
Youth climate trial will proceed, state Supreme Court says

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM MDT

The Montana Supreme Court in a 6-1 decision Tuesday denied a request by the state Attorney General's office that would have delayed the trial in a climate lawsuit brought by youth plaintiffs.

Sixteen youth plaintiffs are suing the state of Montana over its energy policies, saying Montana’s continued promotion of fossil fuels violates the kids’ right to a clean and healthful environment.

After previous attempts to avoid trial were rejected in district court, the Attorney General’s Office Friday requested the case be reexamined by the Supreme Court. Now that the request has been denied, the trial will begin on June 12 as planned.

