Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Northwest MT could face above normal wildfire activity this summer, officials say

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT
National Interagency Fire Center
Officials say northwest Montana could experience higher than usual wildfire activity this summer.

Forecasts for this summer’s wildfire season predict much of the state will experience normal wildfire risk, but northwest Montana could experience higher than usual wildfire activity.

The northern Idaho panhandle and far northwest Montana could experience above-normal wildfire risk starting in July, according to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center.

“There’s a portion of northwest Montana and north Idaho, which went into drought last summer, and over the winter they didn’t do particularly well with moisture,” meteorologist Dan Borsum said.

Borsum said a warm spring is also melting off that limited snowpack quickly. Wildfire risk is expected to expand across the northwest corner of the state in August and September, but Borsum said that could change depending on moisture levels throughout the summer.

However, most of Washington state is expected to experience above-normal fire activity starting next month, which could blow smoke across Montana.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
