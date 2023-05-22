© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Montana firefighters to join battle against Canadian wildfires

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT
A firefighter sprays water from a fire hose onto smoldering grass as smoke rises up.
iStock
/
File photo: A firefighter sprays water on a smoldering fire.

Montana firefighters will join others from around the U.S. in helping Canadian fire crews battle 100 active fires in Alberta.

The National Interagency Coordination Center is sending more firefighting resources to assist Canadian crews that have been fighting active and out-of-control wildfires for weeks.

The coordination center fulfilled Canada’s first request for support last week, including two Montana hotshot crews.

It’s now sending 85 firefighters and incident managers, some from Montana, as well as more firefighting equipment. There are over 600 U.S. personnel and firefighting resources now assigned to fires in Alberta.

Smoke from the fires has blanketed most of Montana and North Dakota. Many communities have experienced unhealthy levels of smoke, but some have reached hazardous air quality.

