Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Smoke from Canada wildfires reaches north-central Montana

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM MDT

Smoke from dozens of wildfires in Alberta, Canada reached north-central Montana on Tuesday, pushed south by a cold front.

Air monitoring stations in Cut Bank were recording unhealthy air quality as of Tuesday afternoon and moderate air quality in the Flathead Valley. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Great Falls told MTPR it was unclear how long the smoke would linger, but that scattered rain forecasted through Wednesday could help alleviate it.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality recommends staying indoors and avoiding strenuous activity when air quality is unhealthy.

88 wildfires are currently burning over a million acres in Alberta according to government data.

