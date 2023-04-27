© 2023 MTPR
Record-breaking warm, spring weather could hit Montana this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 27, 2023 at 7:33 PM MDT
National Weather Service
An extended, rare and potentially record-breaking stretch of unusually warm, spring weather will develop this weekend across Montana.

The strong cold front that brought blustery winds, cold temperatures and mixed precipitation to parts of Montana Thursday morning will soon be replaced by very different conditions.

“The temperatures are going to be really warm for this time of year,” Bob Nester said.

National Weather Service-Missoula Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester says highs will climb into the upper 70’s to mid 80’s across most of western Montana this weekend.

Overnight lows may remain above freezing in all but the highest terrain next week. While that will accelerate the melt of low and mid elevation snow, the probability of flooding is low.

“Right now, we don’t see that – at least in the next seven days,” Nester said.

Temperatures in central and eastern Montana may climb into the 70’s.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
