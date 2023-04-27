Record-breaking warm, spring weather could hit Montana this weekend

An extended, rare and potentially record-breaking stretch of unusually warm, spring weather will develop this weekend across Montana.

The strong cold front that brought blustery winds, cold temperatures and mixed precipitation to parts of Montana Thursday morning will soon be replaced by very different conditions.

“The temperatures are going to be really warm for this time of year,” Bob Nester said.

National Weather Service-Missoula Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester says highs will climb into the upper 70’s to mid 80’s across most of western Montana this weekend.

Overnight lows may remain above freezing in all but the highest terrain next week. While that will accelerate the melt of low and mid elevation snow, the probability of flooding is low.

“Right now, we don’t see that – at least in the next seven days,” Nester said.

Temperatures in central and eastern Montana may climb into the 70’s.