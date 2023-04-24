© 2023 MTPR
Police arrest Capitol protesters chanting support for trans lawmaker

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM MDT
Rep. Zooey Zephyr on the Montana House floor as protesters chant "let her speak," on April 24, 2023. Zephyr, one of Montana’s first transgender lawmakers, is blocked from speaking on the House floor after she condemned Republicans for advancing anti LGBTQ legislation.
Shaylee Ragar
/
Police in riot gear forcibly removed and arrested at least seven protesters who chanted “let her speak” in the Montana House Representatives Monday after Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, was blocked from speaking on a bill.

The gallery of the House echoed with shouts and screams as many lawmakers evacuated.

Zephyr, the first transgender woman elected to office, was first blocked from speaking last week after she told supporters of a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors to “see the blood on their hands.”

Police in riot gear remove protesters from the gallery in the Montana House of Representatives in Helena on April 24, 2023. At least seven people were arrested.
Shaylee Ragar
/
Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier is refusing to recognize Zephyr until she apologizes for what he said violated the House rules of decorum.

Those who were arrested while protesting were taken to county jail. The House resumed business and continued voting on bills after the gallery was cleared and locked. Zephyr left the House in solidarity with protesters.

This story will be updated.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and one of Montana’s first transgender lawmakers, was barred from speaking on a bill to define sex in law during a House floor debate on April 20, 2023.
The-Session-Podcast.jpg
The Session Week 16: Tensions are running high
As the 2023 legislative session sprints to the finish line, tensions are running high over bills targeting transgender Montanans and environmental regulation. Host Corin Cates-Carney and reporters Arren Kimbel-Sannit, Ellis Juhlin, and Mara Silvers discuss what to expect in the final days of the legislature as lawmakers scramble to reach sine die.

