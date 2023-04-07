News briefs: Anaconda cleanup progresses; Rail traffic resumes

Cleanup on state-owned lands near Anaconda progresses

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

Montana environmental officials announced on Friday they have completed cleanup on state-owned lands within the 300-square-mile Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site.

A 2008 agreement provided more than $13 million from the Atlantic Richfield Corporation to the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program for cleanup at Stucky Ridge and the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area.

The state will observe and maintain these remedies in place, and move ahead to perform restoration on county-owned lands within the site.

Ongoing cleanup of private and federally owned lands within the site is led by Atlantic Richfield and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Train traffic resumes after derailment near Paradise

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Train traffic has resumed along the Clark Fork River near Paradise following a derailment last weekend.

Montana Rail Link says most of the damaged cars from the 25-car derailment have been cleared and it’s repaired the tracks.

MRL says it will begin cleaning up soils contaminated with diesel fuel. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality says diesel has not been detected in the river.

The railway adds it will also continue its investigation into the cause of the derailment.

