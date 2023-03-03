Lawmakers vote down four proposals to make judicial elections partisan.
Ahead of a deadline for general policy bills to advance, Montana lawmakers have voted down four different proposals that would have made judicial elections partisan. But efforts to alter how judges reach the bench aren’t over.
Republican legislators proposed adding party affiliation under judges’ names on ballots, either optionally or mandatorily. They argue it would provide voters with more information and add transparency to the courts.
Opponents, including the Montana Bar Association, say the bills would add partisanship into a branch that’s supposed to remain neutral, and result in distrust of the courts.
While those proposals failed, Republican Rep. Bill Mercer, an attorney from Billings, says he plans to bring another option during the second half of the session.
“You will be seeing a constitutional amendment proposal from me, which will seek to place on the ballot a proposal that Supreme Court justices be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate,” Mercer said.
Proposed constitutional referendums require a two-thirds majority vote to pass the Legislature, and only amend the state’s bill of rights if voters approve them.
Two proposals to change the Judicial Standards Commission are also advancing in the statehouse — one to make complaints against judges public and another to add politically-appointed members to the commission.
-
Montana lawmakers are continuing to urge change to how the state’s judiciary operates. One bill to require judicial elections to become partisan has advanced.
-
A bill to restrict judges’ power to block policies, laws or projects during litigation has passed both chambers of the state Legislature and is headed for the governor’s desk.
-
Montana Republicans calling for more legislative oversight of the state’s courts and judges are starting to see those demands turn into policy.
-
Republican lawmakers have adopted an official report accusing the Montana judicial branch of misconduct. The state’s chief supreme court justice has demanded a retraction of the report and called it “libelous.”
-
A special committee of Montana lawmakers released a draft report Thursday detailing concerns that members of the judicial branch deleted public records and fell short of ethics rules.
-
The case began as a dispute over power between Republican lawmakers and the state supreme court. Lawmakers accused the justices of misconduct and bias, and subpoenaed judicial records.