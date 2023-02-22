Capitol briefs: Right to work and energy stockpiles

'Right to work' bill fails

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

A legislative effort to make Montana a so-called “Right to Work” state failed to advance out of committee. Six Republicans joined Democrats to table the policy.

The bill, titled the “Worker Freedom Act”, carried by Republican Rep. James Bergstrom of Buffalo, would prohibit labor agreements that require non-union employees to contribute to the costs of union representation.

More than 80 union members spoke in opposition to the measure during its first hearing this month. A handful of national organizations that promote similar bills around the country spoke in support of expanding the policy in Montana.

Energy stockpiles

Kayla Desroches | Yellowstone Public Radio

A proposal before the Montana Legislature would study ways to avoid electricity service interruptions by requiring power suppliers to stockpile energy or some other alternative.

Republican Rep. Katie Zolnikov of Billings introduced the bill at its first hearing before the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations committee Monday. She said electric cooperatives requested the legislation.

"The idea with this bill is instead of passing policies this session that forces either a utility or a wholesaler or a co-op or a large user to abide by new laws and regulations, we take a very comprehensive look at this,” she said.

The bill’s proponents include the Montana Electric Cooperatives' Association representing 25 members, NorthWestern Energy and advocacy group Renewable Northwest.