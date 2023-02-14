Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Montana lawmakers again vote down funding for youth suicide screening
Lawmakers in the House Monday once again voted down a bill that would fund an ongoing pilot program that screens middle and high schoolers for suicide risk. Lawmakers last week revived the bill after it failed on a nearly split vote.
Some Republican lawmakers voiced opposition to the bill, saying the work could be funded through insurance reimbursements, not state general funds. Others also argued that the state health department already offers suicide prevention services in schools and that the services was duplicative.