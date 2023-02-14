© 2023 MTPR
Montana lawmakers again vote down funding for youth suicide screening

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 14, 2023 at 7:04 AM MST

Lawmakers in the House Monday once again voted down a bill that would fund an ongoing pilot program that screens middle and high schoolers for suicide risk. Lawmakers last week revived the bill after it failed on a nearly split vote.

Some Republican lawmakers voiced opposition to the bill, saying the work could be funded through insurance reimbursements, not state general funds. Others also argued that the state health department already offers suicide prevention services in schools and that the services was duplicative.

Montana News Montana LegislatureSuicideHealth careMental Health
