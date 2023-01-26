Significant winter storm predicted to arrive Thursday night

January’s weather has been generally uneventful following December’s heavy snow and record-shattering cold. That’s about to change.

The National Weather Service-Missoula calls it a “significant” and “complex” winter storm.

Phase one could bring heavy mountain and valley snowfall to northwest and west central Montana Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to plummet by Friday night, leading to flash freezing of roads and sidewalks and intensifying widespread snow showers.

National Weather Service-Great Falls says widespread snow is possible through the weekend across all of Southwest through North Central Montana. The highest probabilities for 6 inches or more lies along and southwest of a line generally from Lewistown, to Great Falls, to Browning.

Gusty northeast winds are likely this weekend and by Sunday morning, the arctic air really tightens its grip across the northern Rockies. That means single digit daytime highs and sub-zero overnight lows.

In central Montana daytime highs could range from 10 degrees above zero to 10 below, with overnight lows from minus 10 to minus 25 degrees below zero.

This winter storm hits just as Montana’s calving season gets underway.