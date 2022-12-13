© 2022 MTPR
Montana News

Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST
Weather forecast for Dec 17-21 showing minimal precipitation but a 40% chance that low temperatures could be colder than -20F early next week
noaa.gov
The 6-10 day temperature outlook shows persistent cold weather

After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.

That could mean 10 to 20 below zero in western Montana according to Missoula National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Conlan. The cold snap could last for a week.

“This prolonged stretch of cold, this will be the first time in about 5 years that Missoula will have seen it.”

However, this bitter cold won’t be isolated to western Montana.

“Oh yeah, it’ll be much colder east of the Divide.”

Conlan says there’s a 50/50 chance lows there could get colder than 20 below.

A graphic titled "Bitterly Cold Temperatures Likely by Next Week (Dec. 18 - 22, 2022). An Arctic airmass is likely to bring much colder temperatures to the region late this weekend through early next week. Confidence is moderate to high in the development of very cold temperatures but still somewhat uncertain on the extent and duration. Potential exists for daytime temperatures as cold as the teens below zero early next week as well as periods of dangerous wind chill. Monitor the forecast for more updates/details and make preparations for possible impacts.
National Weather Service Great Falls
/
Bitterly cold temperatures are likely in much of Montana the week of Dec. 18 - 21, 2022.

Jill Bonny is the executive director of Missoula’s Poverello Center homeless shelter. Bonny says that on top of being an emergency winter shelter, the Poverello can also sleep up to 135 people and is consistently running beyond capacity during this unusually cold fall. Bonny says it will turn away no one during the upcoming prolonged bitter cold snap.

“It’s hard to know what the numbers will look like. The highest number we’ve seen yet this year has been 164.”

Last year, Missoula’s emergency shelter averaged between 70 to 90 people a night. The coldest night of the year brought in about 117 people.

Bonny says rising food prices and related shortages means there’s now less food for the growing number of homeless seeking shelter. She says cash donations to Montana shelters are desperately needed, encouraged and appreciated.

Forecasters expect this cold snap to possibly linger through the holidays.

Jill Bonny is paying close attention to the frigid forecast.

A weather forecast map shows near-zero and below-zero temperatures expected next week stretching from Montana's western border into Minnesota and south into Montana and Nebraska.
noaa.gov
Much of the country is expected to be blanketed by cold in the coming week with temperatures well below freezing

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
