© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Eight tips to stay safe and warm in frigid weather

Montana Public Radio | By Ella Hall
Published December 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM MST
A weather forecast map shows near-zero and below-zero temperatures expected next week stretching from Montana's western border into Minnesota and south into Montana and Nebraska.
noaa.gov
Much of the country is expected to be blanketed by cold in the coming week with temperatures well below freezing

The National Weather Service is predicting “extremely cold temperatures” starting this weekend and lasting throughout next week. With frigid weather on the way, here are eight tips to stay safe and warm.

  • Minimize travel and stay indoors during the worst of the cold.

  • Keep a winter survival kit in your car, including a shovel, jumper cables and an extra blanket.

  • Check your car’s battery, tire pressure, antifreeze levels and heater/defroster before driving.

  • Protect pipes from freezing by leaving hot and cold water dripping from the faucet overnight and open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to uninsulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.

  • Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.

  • Check on relatives, neighbors and the elderly, particularly if they live alone.

  • Bring your pets inside.

  • Dress appropriately for the weather by wearing layers of loose-fitting warm clothing, a hat and mittens. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

For more information you can find details for dealing with cold weather here.

Weather forecast for Dec 17-21 showing minimal precipitation but a 40% chance that low temperatures could be colder than -20F early next week
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.

Tags
Montana News National Weather Serviceweather
Ella Hall
See stories by Ella Hall