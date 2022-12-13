Eight tips to stay safe and warm in frigid weather

The National Weather Service is predicting “extremely cold temperatures” starting this weekend and lasting throughout next week. With frigid weather on the way, here are eight tips to stay safe and warm.



Minimize travel and stay indoors during the worst of the cold.

Keep a winter survival kit in your car, including a shovel, jumper cables and an extra blanket.

Check your car’s battery, tire pressure, antifreeze levels and heater/defroster before driving.

Protect pipes from freezing by leaving hot and cold water dripping from the faucet overnight and open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to uninsulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.

Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.

Check on relatives, neighbors and the elderly, particularly if they live alone.

Bring your pets inside.

Dress appropriately for the weather by wearing layers of loose-fitting warm clothing, a hat and mittens. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

For more information you can find details for dealing with cold weather here.