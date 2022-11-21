Glacier National Park considers expanding its entry reservation system

Glacier National Park officials are considering whether to expand a ticket reservation system for entry to new areas of the park.

Park officials have been hosting meetings with local businesses and stakeholders about the park’s reservation system and are considering whether to require reservations for the Many Glacier and Two Medicine valleys.

Park Spokesperson Gina Kerzman says the park had to close both sections of the park almost daily last summer because parking lots were full.

Glacier has required vehicle reservations for Going to the Sun Road since 2021 and expanded the system to the North Fork Road last summer. Officials say the system has reduced congestion and gate closures on those roads.

Kerzman says the park will decide what the 2023 reservation system will look like in December.