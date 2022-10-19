© 2022 MTPR
Daytime temperatures could drop by 25 degrees this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published October 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT
Wintry weather will make its way into the Northern Rockies Friday night and last through Sunday. Mountain passes will see light to moderate snowfall with reduced visibility, creating slick driving conditions at times, especially during the overnight/early morning hours. Higher terrain will see higher snowfall accumulations, more dramatic winds speeds, and a rapid temperature drop. This will be a major weather pattern change, and anyone who is caught unprepared in the backcountry could encounter potentially dangerous consequences.
National Weather Service Missoula
The weather is expected to change to cooler and wetter conditions this weekend.

The mild and dry autumn weather Montana’s enjoyed for weeks is about to come to an abrupt end. Major changes are expected starting this weekend.

National Weather Service-Missoula Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal says October is so far tracking as one of the warmest on record.

Enjoy it while you can, because Lukinbeal says a significant change in the weather is just around the corner.

“Absolutely. So we’re quickly reaching that time of the year we are expecting to see snowflakes falling in the valleys,” said Lukinbeal.

After recent dry and warm weather, the Northern Rockies will see a change to more seasonable fall-like conditions this weekend. A significant drop in temperatures is expected with high temperatures 20 to 25 degrees cooler compared to early this week. There will be periods of showers, especially Saturday and Sunday. Snow is anticipated on mountain passes and periods of winter driving conditions are possible, especially during overnight periods. Backcountry users should prepare for cold and raw conditions.
National Weather Service Missoula
By the weekend a broad, cold and wet system will dig across the Gulf of Alaska and drop into the Northern Rockies.

That means daytime temperatures across Montana could drop by up to 25 degrees. West of the Divide expect scattered valley rain showers, cold, raw backcountry conditions and even a chance for up to a foot of snow along the Idaho/Montana border.

A second round of cold, blustery weather is likely to move in early next week.

Lukinbeal tells MTPR a return to daytime highs in the 70s is unlikely as the days grow shorter and the nights longer.

Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
