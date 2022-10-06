© 2022 MTPR
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Watch live: Eastern district House debate

By MontanaPBS
Published October 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT
John Twiggs and Anna Rau will host the eastern district House debate on October 6, 2022.
MontanaPBS
Montana PBS will host Montana's U.S. House (eastern) District 2 candidate debate. Incumbent Matt Rosendale (R), Penny Ronning (D), and Gary Buchanan (I) will debate live in studio at 7 p.m. on October 6, 2022.

You can also listen live on MTPR on your radio or online.

Ryan Zinke, John Lamb and Monica Tranel, candidates for Montana's western congressional seat, on stage at a forum in Butte, MT on September 29, 2022.
Listen: Western district candidate forum with Zinke, Tranel and Lamb
The western district House candidates met for a forum in Butte on September 29. This was the second time Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb have met on stage.

Tags
Montana News 2022 ElectionsMatt RosendalePenny RonningGary Buchanan