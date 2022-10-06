Montana politics, elections and legislative news.
Watch live: Eastern district House debate
Montana PBS will host Montana's U.S. House (eastern) District 2 candidate debate. Incumbent Matt Rosendale (R), Penny Ronning (D), and Gary Buchanan (I) will debate live in studio at 7 p.m. on October 6, 2022.
You can also listen live on MTPR on your radio or online.
The western district House candidates met for a forum in Butte on September 29. This was the second time Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb have met on stage.
