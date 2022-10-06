Watch live: Eastern district House debate

Montana PBS will host Montana's U.S. House (eastern) District 2 candidate debate. Incumbent Matt Rosendale (R), Penny Ronning (D), and Gary Buchanan (I) will debate live in studio at 7 p.m. on October 6, 2022.

You can also listen live on MTPR on your radio or online.

