Listen Live: Zinke, Tranel and Lamb House candidate forum

The western district House candidates will meet for a forum in Butte on September 29 sponsored by Lee Newspapers and Montana Public Radio. This will be the second time Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb have met on stage.

Tranel is a longtime Montana energy attorney and former Olympic rower who grew up in eastern Montana. She's seeking her first elected position.

Zinke, a Navy Seal from Whitefish, has represented Montana before in Congress, was a state senator for one term and also U.S. Secretary of the Interior for two years under former President Donald Trump.

John Lamb, the Libertarian candidate in the race, is owner of a greenhouse and recycling business in the Gallatin Valley who previously ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate.

If you'd like to suggest a question for the candiates, contact Holly Michels of the Lee Newspapers State Bureau at Holly.Michels@lee.net

The forum is at 7 p.m. September 29, 2022 at the Montana Tech auditorium in Butte. You can listen live on MTPR on your radio or online.

