2022 Elections

Another round of thoughts and prayers from political leaders. The Supreme Court race turns explicitly partisan. The commissioner of political practices says state leaders need to join the fight against election disinformation. And the health department issues an emergency rule to keep trans Montanans from changing their birth certificates.
Congress is once again debating how to regulate firearms as gun violence and mass shootings plague the country. MTPR reached out to both the Republican and Democratic candidates vying for Montana’s western district House seat to ask them how Congress should address gun violence.
Four of the five Republican primary candidates for Montana’s western U.S. House seat met in a debate hosted by Montana Farmers Union Friday. The candidates generally agreed they want to limit big government, but differed on how to address specific issues.
Why did Pence meet with the governor? Where exactly does Zinke live? Will local control mean fewer school counselors?Former vice president Mike Pence makes an unannounced visit to the Capitol. New restrictive voting laws are back in effect. Democrat Cora Neumann rails against "rich outsiders." Schools superintendent Elsie Arntzen wants to cut the number of required school counselors.
Since the last time Montanans went to the polls, new voting laws have been passed, challenged in court, blocked and unblocked. MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar and Freddy Monares make sense of it all and answer questions about where and how to cast a ballot in the June 7 primary.
Supreme Court campaigns are non-partisan, but this year’s races are taking place amid an unusually charged political atmosphere. Meet the candidates running for Montana's open Supreme Court seats.
That means the two laws, which eliminate same-day voter registration and require voters to show photo identification when they cast a ballot, will likely regulate voting in the primary election on June 7. A lawsuit challenging the laws is still making its way through district court.
The former president spoke for about four minutes of the nine-minute call and told listeners that candidate Ryan Zinke has his full endorsement for U.S. House in Montana's new western district.
Over the last two weeks, Montana Public Radio aired interviews with candidates running to represent Montana’s western district in the U.S. House.
Sen. Steve Daines wants to protect kids from gay TV characters, and compares women to sea turtles and eagles. Ryan Zinke touts his record as former Interior Secretary in a new ad, despite being fired from that job. And Democrats Cora Neumann and Monica Tranel get testy over a super PAC attack ad.