Brown concedes to Gustafson in contentious Supreme Court race

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar,
Corin Cates-Carney
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM MST
Republican utility regulator James Brown has conceded a race for the Montana Supreme Court to incumbent justice Ingrid Gustafson.

According to election results from the Associated Press, Gustafson held a nearly 10 percentage point lead early Wednesday morning. The AP has not yet called the race.

In his concession statement, Brown congratulated Gustafson on her election and told supporters to “ we can’t give up on our shared goal to restore accountability in our judicial branch and bring balance to the Montana Supreme Court”

The highly politicized race became the most expensive in Montana history for the state Supreme Court.

Brown’s campaign received support from top GOP officials, the National Republican Leadership Judicial Fairness Initiative and the state’s business community.

Gustafson’s re-election campaign was backed by Democrats, former Republican Governor Marc Racicot, the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and Planned Parenthood PAC.

Gustafson was initially appointed to the high court in 2017 by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Before that, former Republican Gov. Judy Martz tapped Gustafson to become district court judge in Yellowstone County.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
