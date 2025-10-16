© 2025 MTPR
State, Chippewa Cree host job fair in Box Elder

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:53 PM MDT

The Department of Labor & Industry reports around a hundred people came to a recent workforce event in Box Elder. It connected locals with training and work opportunities. The agency is looking to grow partnerships with tribal employment offices.

In Box Elder, nearly two dozen local employers attended. The Chippewa Cree Tribal Employment Rights Office hosted the job fair. Director Gibby Russette said in a statement they “want to bring more to north-central Montana.”

A similar event took place earlier this year in Fort Belknap, where Aaniiih Nakoda Workforce Expo introduced hundreds of students in the region to local businesses.

These events are part of a state-led effort to address chronic labor shortages in key industries like trades and childcare.

The Department of Labor & Industry is also asking communities for feedback on these issues during its statewide tour. Next stops this month include Lewistown, Wolf Point, Cut Bank and Havre.

Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
Victoria Traxler
