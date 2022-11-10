Republican Ryan Zinke wins Montana's western U.S. House seat

Republican Ryan Zinke has won election to Montana’s new western U.S. House seat, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

Zinke ran on his experience as a former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Navy SEAL. With 93% of the votes counted, Zinke beat opponents Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb. He’ll serve as one of two voices in Congress for Montana – representation the state hasn’t had in 30 years.

Zinke was the favorite in the race from the beginning, having previously won election to Congress and working for former President Donald Trump’s administration. His name recognition was paired with a $5.5 million fundraising haul, which is more than double his nearest opponent, Tranel.

Zinke’s campaign was plagued by the 18 ethics investigations into his tenure at the U.S. Department of Interior. The agency’s inspector general concluded that he lied to investigators and used the office to advance a project of personal interest.

Tranel often pointed to those investigations throughout her campaign as proof that Zinke is untrustworthy.

Zinke says Montanans can trust him to represent them in Congress.