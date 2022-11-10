© 2022 MTPR
Republican Ryan Zinke wins Montana's western U.S. House seat

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 10, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST
Republican Ryan Zinke speaks during a U.S. House candidate forum in Missoula, MT on August 8, 2022.
Freddy Monares
/
Republican Ryan Zinke speaks during a U.S. House candidate forum in Missoula, MT on August 8, 2022.

Republican Ryan Zinke has won election to Montana’s new western U.S. House seat, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

Zinke ran on his experience as a former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Navy SEAL. With 93% of the votes counted, Zinke beat opponents Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb. He’ll serve as one of two voices in Congress for Montana – representation the state hasn’t had in 30 years.

Zinke was the favorite in the race from the beginning, having previously won election to Congress and working for former President Donald Trump’s administration. His name recognition was paired with a $5.5 million fundraising haul, which is more than double his nearest opponent, Tranel.

Zinke’s campaign was plagued by the 18 ethics investigations into his tenure at the U.S. Department of Interior. The agency’s inspector general concluded that he lied to investigators and used the office to advance a project of personal interest.

Tranel often pointed to those investigations throughout her campaign as proof that Zinke is untrustworthy.

Zinke says Montanans can trust him to represent them in Congress.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
