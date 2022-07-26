The weekend forecast for Montana is near 100 degrees

Weather forecasters say daytime temperatures throughout Montana will inch higher every day for the rest of the week.

That means daytime highs approaching 100 degrees heading into the weekend. National Weather Service forecasters urge Montanans to take precautions to avoid heat stress injuries or even death.

In this excerpt from a video produced by the U.S. National Weather service the narrator notes excessive heat results in the deaths of hundreds of Americans every year:

“Death can occur in as little as 10 minutes. During excessive heat, avoid heavy activity in direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and find a cool indoor place and check on children, the elderly and pets.”

No one, including pets, should ever be left alone in a locked car, where death can occur in as little as 10 minutes.