Black Mountain Fire near Missoula forces one evacuation

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published July 21, 2022 at 6:52 AM MDT

A 5-acre fire burning west of Missoula has forced one home to evacuate and placed eight others on evacuation warning, according to a post from NBC Montana Wednesday night.

According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center, the Black Mountain Fire is burning a few miles west of the Mullan and Kona Ranch Road intersection.

The fire was first reported Wednesday at around 6:20 p.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

