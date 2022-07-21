Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Black Mountain Fire near Missoula forces one evacuation
A 5-acre fire burning west of Missoula has forced one home to evacuate and placed eight others on evacuation warning, according to a post from NBC Montana Wednesday night.
According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center, the Black Mountain Fire is burning a few miles west of the Mullan and Kona Ranch Road intersection.
The fire was first reported Wednesday at around 6:20 p.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
NEW wildfire near Missoula. 🔥— Jed Christoph (@JedNBCMT) July 21, 2022
Located in the mountains near Kona Ranch Road Fishing Access. Over by Martin Gulch. #MTwx #MTnews pic.twitter.com/uwtjRHmLEY
