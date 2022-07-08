© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Severe thunderstorms are impacting parts of western Montana. Check your local NWS office for the latest info.
Montana News
The novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus
The latest news about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Montana.

State COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase as Omicron sub-variants spread

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM MDT
Nearly all counties across the state are experiencing medium to high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Centers for Disease Control
/
Nearly all counties across the state are experiencing medium to high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Montana as more infectious sub-variants of Omicron are swiftly spreading in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 25% over a two-week period from June 21 to July 5 when 109 Montanans were hospitalized, according to the most recent state data. This follows a steady growth in the number of daily cases reported since late April.

Nearly all counties across the state are experiencing medium to high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk levels are defined by community spread and recent hospital admissions. The CDC recommends that all people wear masks indoors when local risk is considered high.

The increase in cases and hospitalizations come as sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, which are even more infectious and better at evading immunity, now account for all samples that were recently analyzed in Montana.

Tags

Montana News coronavirusCOVID-19omicron variantCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton