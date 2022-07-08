State COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase as Omicron sub-variants spread

Covid cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Montana as more infectious sub-variants of Omicron are swiftly spreading in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 25% over a two-week period from June 21 to July 5 when 109 Montanans were hospitalized, according to the most recent state data. This follows a steady growth in the number of daily cases reported since late April.

Nearly all counties across the state are experiencing medium to high risk , according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk levels are defined by community spread and recent hospital admissions. The CDC recommends that all people wear masks indoors when local risk is considered high.

The increase in cases and hospitalizations come as sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, which are even more infectious and better at evading immunity, now account for all samples that were recently analyzed in Montana.