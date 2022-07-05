Widespread thunderstorms are likely in Montana this week, forecasters say

Montana weather forecasters say widespread potentially powerful thunderstorms are likely this week.

All the necessary building blocks – moisture, heat and atmospheric instability – are aligning for a series of potentially severe thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday.

“A few of those should become strong with those wind gusts that could exceed 60 miles per hour and one inch hail,” said Missoula National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller.

National Weather Service / National Weather Service forecasts show thunderstorms coming into Montana this week.

A Tuesday morning tweet from the National Weather Service in Missoula reads in part “Thursday is looking spicy!” That’s when forecasters think some of the strongest storms are possible.

“It’d be a great day to keep the car in the garage in the evening and then not park under trees as tree limbs and things like that could come down in the wind,” said Kitsmiller.