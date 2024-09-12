© 2024 MTPR
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

Episode 07: Poking the Bear

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:54 AM MDT
The Wide Open episode 07 - Poking the Bear

A scientist realizes if sea ice keeps melting, polar bears will go extinct. To help them, the Endangered Species Act takes on climate change — and in this battle, the law may have met its match.

Learn more now on The Wide Open Episode 07: Poking the Bear.
Montana News EnvironmentEndangered Species Actwildlife
