Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

Episode 04: Smoke a Pack a Day

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Wide Open Episode 4: Smoke A Pack A Day

Wolves get trapped in the wild, loaded onto an airplane, and delivered to Montana and Idaho. When they scamper off into the wilderness, they test a question central to endangered species debates: What does it mean to recover a species?

Learn more now on The Wide Open Episode 04: Smoke a Pack a Day.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentEndangered Species Actwildlife
