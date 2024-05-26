TWQ Mini: NPR’s Rachel Martin attempts to “hold the light” and “lean into weird” in new podcast, ‘Wild Card’

For this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with NPR’s Rachel Martin about her new podcast, Wild Card—part-interview, part-existential game show. The former Morning Edition host rips up the typical interview script and invites her guests to play a game; she takes actors, artists, and thinkers on a choose-your-own-adventure conversation that lets them open up about their fears, their joys, and how they've built meaning from experience—all with the help of a very special deck of cards.

About Rachel:

Rachel Martin is a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. She spent six years as a host of Morning Edition and was also the host of Weekend Edition Sunday for four years, where she launched the “For the Record” series. During 2023, she hosted an NPR podcast centering religion and spirituality, Enlighten Me.

