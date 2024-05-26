© 2024 MTPR
The Write Question
The Write Question

TWQ Mini: NPR’s Rachel Martin attempts to “hold the light” and “lean into weird” in new podcast, ‘Wild Card’

By Lauren Korn
Published May 26, 2024 at 9:50 AM MDT
For this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with NPR’s Rachel Martin about her new podcast, Wild Card—part-interview, part-existential game show. The former Morning Edition host rips up the typical interview script and invites her guests to play a game; she takes actors, artists, and thinkers on a choose-your-own-adventure conversation that lets them open up about their fears, their joys, and how they've built meaning from experience—all with the help of a very special deck of cards.

About Rachel:

Rachel Martin is a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. She spent six years as a host of Morning Edition and was also the host of Weekend Edition Sunday for four years, where she launched the “For the Record” series. During 2023, she hosted an NPR podcast centering religion and spirituality, Enlighten Me.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
