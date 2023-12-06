-
TWQ Mini: “The Brené Brown of the environmental movement,” Heather White, will be at the Bozeman Public Library tonight!Host Lauren Korn speaks with Heather White, author of ‘One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet’ and the founder of a non-profit of the same name. Heather will be discussing both her book and her non-profit at the Missoula Public Library on December 6, 2023, at 6:30PM.
-
Host Lauren Korn speaks with Andrew Limbong about NPR’s interactive book list of staff favorites, “Books We Love.”
-
TWQ Mini: Making sense of our lives, considering the nature of loss, and contemplating the “second arrow” with Shankar VedantamIn this mini episode of ‘The Write Question,’ Lauren speaks with the host and executive editor of ‘Hidden Brain,’ Shankar Vedantam, about “Healing 2.0,” a month-long series that considers how we can change our lives—by taking a closer look at the stories we tell ourselves about our lives, the nature of loss, and whether we should try to do away with grief altogether.
-
‘The Shining Mountains’: Alix Christie discusses accuracy in historical fiction, family, and the necessity of storytellingFor this weekend broadcast of ‘The Write Question,’ journalist and novelist Alix Christie discusses her novel, ‘The Shining Mountains’ (High Road Books).
-
TWQ Mini with Kathryn Aalto: The lives, literature, and landscapes of twenty-five female nature writersIn this TWQ mini episode, host Lauren Korn speaks with writer, instructor, and landscape designer and historian Kathryn Aalto, author of ‘Writing Wild: Women Poets, Ramblers, and Mavericks Who Shape How We See the Natural World.’
-
In this mini episode of ‘The Write Question,’ host Lauren Korn sits down with author Anne “Annie” Lamott to talk about her seminal book on the craft of writing (and living), ‘Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life’ (Anchor Books), and about maintaining hope—during the writing process, yes, but also in a time of climate crisis and during political and social upheaval.
-
In the first mini episode of ‘The Write Question,’ host Lauren Korn sits down with NPR’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Nina Totenberg, to talk about her memoir, ‘Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships.’