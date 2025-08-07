Encore: Hanif Abdurraqib’s urgent meditations on time, success, and witness in ‘There’s Always This Year’

Host Lauren Korn returns to her conversation with poet, essayist, and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib, author of There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension (Penguin Random House), a book as much about home—what it means to be from and honored by a place—as it is about the subjects of its title: basketball, longing, and success. There’s Always This Year, structured into the quarters and countdown clocks of a basketball game, also reckons with grief and devotion; time and aging; Hanif’s specific and moving philosophies of witness; and, admittedly, so much more—all written in careful-though-playful language, an attention to craft and musicality Hanif’s growing fan base has come to expect across each genre he inhabits.

This conversation has been edited for time and originally aired on September 26, 2024, under the title “It’s now or it might-not-be-ever.”

About Hanif:

Hanif Abdurraqib is a poet, essayist, and cultural critic from Columbus, Ohio, and the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” grant. His most recent book, A Little Devil in America, was the winner of the Carnegie Medal and the Gordon Burns Prize and a finalist for the National Book Award. His first collection of essays, They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us, was named one of the books of the year by NPR, Esquire, BuzzFeed, O: The Oprah Magazine, Pitchfork, and Chicago Tribune, among others. Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest was a New York Times bestseller, a National Book Critics Circle Award and Kirkus Prize finalist, and was longlisted for the National Book Award. He is a graduate of Beechcroft High School.

Mentioned in this episode:

The writing of fantasy author Lloyd Alexander

The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi (Ecco Press)

Hanif Abdurraqib recommends:

Bluff by Danez Smith (Graywolf Press)

Deed by Torrin A. Greathouse (Wesleyan University Press)

Cloud Missives by Kenzie Allen (Tin House Books)

Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home by Chris La Tray (Milkweed Editions)

Lauren Korn recommends:

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension and A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance (Penguin Random House); Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to a Tribe Called Quest (University of Texas Press); They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us (Two Dollar Radio); A Fortune for Your Disaster (Tin House Books); and The Crown Ain't Worth Much (Button Poetry) by Hanif Abdurraqib

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado (Graywolf Press)

Ghosts in the Schoolyard: Racism and School Closings on Chicago’s South Side by Eve L. Ewing (University of Chicago Press)

I’ve Had to Think Up a Way to Survive: On Trauma, Persistence, and Dolly Parton by Lynn Melnick (University of Texas Press; Spiegel & Grau)

Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco Press)

Pilgrim Bell by Kaveh Akbar (Graywolf Press)

Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude by Ross Gay (University of Pittsburg Press)

