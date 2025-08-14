Encore: Ben Goldfarb’s interspecies imagination in ‘Crossings’

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn returns to her conversation with conservation journalist Ben Goldfarb, author of Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet (W. W. Norton & Company), out now in paperback. In Crossings, Ben investigates how humans have altered the natural world: A million animals are killed by cars each day in the U.S. alone, but as the new science of road ecology shows, the harms of highways extend far beyond roadkill. In this conversation, Lauren concentrates their discussion on smaller fauna (e.g., Monarch butterflies, salamanders), marginalized human populations affected by roadways, and the political considerations of roadways and rewilding.

This conversation has been edited for time and originally aired October 17, 2024.

About Ben:

Ben Goldfarb is an independent conservation journalist and the author of Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping The Future of Our Planet, named one of the best books of 2023 by the New York Times, and Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter, winner of the 2019 PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award.

