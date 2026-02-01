TWQ Mini: Crystal Koosman becomes an “amateur archivist,” opens Last Best Books

This mini episode of The Write Question features used bookseller Crystal Koosman, owner of Last Best Books in Missoula, Montana. What does her used book ethic look like? What’s trending right now? (Spoiler alert: East of Eden by John Steinbeck!)

If you can go in[to a used bookstore] with kind of an unstructured attitude, and just let the right book find you, you’re going to find amazing treasures. I have found life-changing books at used bookstores.



There’s a magic to a used bookstore, where there’s a sweet spot between shabby and chaotic and well-organized, and that sweet spot is where the magic happens.

Lost Beauties of the English Language: A Treasure Trove of Archaic Words Culled from Old English by Charles McKay

Out of Africa and Seven Gothic Tales by Isak Dinisen

Science fiction books by Tanith Lee

The Book House in Dinkytown, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Books: A Memoir and Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry (“Bad books will drag good down, but good books cannot lift bad books up.”)

East of Eden, Grapes of Wrath, Cannery Row, Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Keep the Aspidistra Flying by George Orwell

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust (in French!)

Crystal Koosman recommends:

The books of Anthony Trollop

Possession by A. S. Byit

The short stories of Lydia Davis

Lauren Korn recommends (some books that she recently purchased at a used bookstore):

Runway Bunny by Margaret Wise Brown

The Real Mother Goose illustrated by Blanche Fisher Wright

Many books from the Detective Sergeant Mullheisen Mysteries by Jon A. Jackson

