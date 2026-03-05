Maya Jewell Zeller publishes unfurling, rhizomatic memoir-in-essays, ‘Raised by Ferns’

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with poet, author, and educator Maya Jewell Zeller about her memoir-in-essays, Raised by Ferns (Porphyry Press). Of this book, Kathryn Neurnberger says, “Zeller shows readers what it means to belong to an earth that is always moving beneath our feet, terrifying in her unpredictable changing, but also springing forth new berries and fish and fiddlehead ferns that can sustain a family through this day and the next. A thoughtful consideration of the myriad forms childhood poverty can take and the impacts it can have, this is also a memoir about learning to love the wildly reckless, confused, and brave child she once was.”

Maya will be touring Raised by Ferns around Montana!



March 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.: Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula



March 17, at 5:30 p.m.: In conversation with Jamie Ford at the Great Falls Public Library, in partnership with Cassiopeia Books



March 18, at 6 p.m.: Reading with Henrietta Goodman at This House of Books in Billings



March 19, at 7 p.m.: Reading with Henrietta Goodman at Elk River Books in Livingston



March 20, at 7 p.m.: Reading with Henrietta Goodman at The Clark Chateau in Butte

Maya Jewell Zeller is a multi-genre author of several books and collaborations, most recently Raised by Ferns (Porphyry Press, March 2026); The Wonder of Mushrooms (AdventureKEEN, fall 2025); out takes/ glove box, selected by Eduardo Corral as winner of the 2022 New American Poetry Prize; and the co-authored textbook (with Kathryn Nuernberger) Advanced Poetry: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology (Bloomsbury, 2024). Maya’s prose appears widely, and her essay, “Scavenger Panorama,” was honored by Vivian Gornick as a Notable in Best American Essays 2023. Maya is Professor of English for Central Washington University, and Affiliate Faculty of Poetry and Nature Writing for Western Colorado University’s low-residency MFA program. Maya lives in the Pacific Northwest with her children, their two tuxedo cats, and an ever-expanding library.

