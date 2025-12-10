Phoebe Wahl finds her spark, reunites with her “Drama Mama”

Captain Vicki joins Lauren for a Picture Book Picnic with a former student, Phoebe Wahl, author and illustrator of Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest (Tundra Books).

Phoebe Wahl’s work focuses on themes of comfort, nostalgia, and intimacy with nature. She grew up unschooled in Washington State, and credits her free spirited childhood in the Northwest for much of her inspiration and work ethic. She works in a variety of mediums, from watercolor and collage to fabric sculpture. Phoebe graduated from Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in Illustration and currently lives in Bellingham, Washington. She is the award-winning author and illustrator of Sonya's Chickens (Tundra Books), Backyard Fairies, and The Blue House (Knopf Books for Young Readers). Phoebe's Diary: An Almost True Teenage Journal (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) is her YA debut.

What did Phoebe and Vicki read when they were young?

Snowy Day, Peter’s Chair (Viking Books for Young Readers), and Jennie’s Hat (Puffin Books) written and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats

Lauren loves picture books! She recommends:

Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest written and illustrated by Phoebe Wahl (Tundra Books)

Millie Fleur’s Poison Garden and Millie Fleur Saves the Night by Christy Mandin (Orchard Books)

Ahoy! written and illustrated by Sophie Blackall (Anne Schwartz Books)

We Found a Hat (and the rest of The Hat Trilogy) written and illustrated by Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

