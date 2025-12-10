© 2025 MTPR
Picture Book Picnic
Host Lauren Korn rolls out a picnic blanket for picture book authors and illustrators in a new project from the long-time literary program ‘The Write Question.’ Snack on rich readings and delicious conversations with contemporary storytellers, occasional Wednesdays during ‘The Pea Green Boat,’ between 4-5 p.m.

Phoebe Wahl finds her spark, reunites with her “Drama Mama”

Montana Public Radio | By Lauren Korn
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
Phoebe Wahl, author and illustrator of ‘Little Witch Hazel: Four Seasons in the Forest’ (Tundra Books).

Captain Vicki joins Lauren for a Picture Book Picnic with a former student, Phoebe Wahl, author and illustrator of Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest (Tundra Books).

About Phoebe:

Phoebe Wahl’s work focuses on themes of comfort, nostalgia, and intimacy with nature. She grew up unschooled in Washington State, and credits her free spirited childhood in the Northwest for much of her inspiration and work ethic. She works in a variety of mediums, from watercolor and collage to fabric sculpture. Phoebe graduated from Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in Illustration and currently lives in Bellingham, Washington. She is the award-winning author and illustrator of Sonya's Chickens (Tundra Books), Backyard Fairies, and The Blue House (Knopf Books for Young Readers). Phoebe's Diary: An Almost True Teenage Journal (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) is her YA debut.

What did Phoebe and Vicki read when they were young?

Snowy Day, Peter’s Chair (Viking Books for Young Readers), and Jennie’s Hat (Puffin Books) written and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats

Lauren loves picture books! She recommends:

Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest written and illustrated by Phoebe Wahl (Tundra Books)

Millie Fleur’s Poison Garden and Millie Fleur Saves the Night by Christy Mandin (Orchard Books)

Ahoy! written and illustrated by Sophie Blackall (Anne Schwartz Books)

We Found a Hat (and the rest of The Hat Trilogy) written and illustrated by Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

Picture Book Picnic is supported by a co-op of four independent bookstores, encouraging a lifetime of learning through storytelling and conversation: Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana; Montana Book Co. in Helena, Montana; Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula, Montana; and Bookworks of Whitefish.

Funding for The Write Question and its series comes from members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans. A hat-tip to Humanities Montana for supporting The Write Question since 2008.

The Write Question and its series are productions of Montana Public Radio.
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of its literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
